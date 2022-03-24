SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A fifth person has died following a crash in Clark County on Saturday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), a two-vehicle crash occurred on Middle Urbana Road at State Route 334 around 11 p.m. on Saturday, March 12.

OSHP reported that a white Mercedes-Benz was traveling south on Middle Urbana Road when it struck a Mini-Cooper driven by 43-year-old Hope Griffin who was traveling west.

The Mercedes-Benz reportedly caught fire and the three male occupants were pronounced dead at the scene. Sergeant John Payer with OSHP said it would take longer to identify the victims because their bodies were badly damaged in the crash.

Griffin and a male juvenile passenger were transported by helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital and were said to be in critical condition according to OSHP.

On March 22, OSP identified the three occupants of the Mercedes-Benz as 33-year-old Hamza Ifikhar, 29-year-old Michael Capella and 23-year-old Anju Dutta.

OSHP reported that a second passenger of the Mini-Cooper, 50-year-old David Griffin of Enon, died at the scene of the crash. Hope Griffin later died in the hospital on March 22.

The other Mini-Cooper passenger has been released from the hospital, OSP said on Thursday, March 24.

This incident remains under investigation.