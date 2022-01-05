DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were hospitalized after a car crash resulted in flames Tuesday night.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, two cars collided at the intersection of Burleigh Avenue and Edison Street just before midnight on Tuesday, January 4.

Two people, a driver and passenger, were injured in the crash, Dayton Fire Department said, and taken to the local hospital in unknown condition. One of the cars involved caught fire and was severely damaged by the blaze and crash.

This incident is still under investigation.