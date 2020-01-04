Few rain and snow showers with falling temperatures today

Warmest temperatures of the day will be this morning as temperatures trend slowing down this afternoon. An upper level low will bring in a few rain and snow showers especially this afternoon.
Live Doppler 2HD
TODAY: Rain and snow showers. Falling temps through the 30s.
TONIGHT: Evening patchy drizzle/freezing drizzle/flurries otherwise partly to mostly cloudy. Low 27
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. High 42
Sunshine to start the work week, but a chance of snow late Monday night into Tuesday morning.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.