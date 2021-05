A weak weather disturbance brought a little light rain overnight and early this morning. Later today, lots of clouds stay in place but there should be some sun mixing in.

TODAY: Early AM Sprinkles, mix of clouds and sun. High 70

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, rain develops by Monday AM. Low 55

MONDAY: Few showers, isolated PM storm. High 68

By the end of the week it may feel hot to some folks as highs reach into the mid 80s with higher humidity.