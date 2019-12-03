Festive Flyer buses feature carolers, trips with Santa

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two “Festive Flyer” buses with the Greater Dayton RTA will offer holiday cheer this season with trips featuring Santa and onboard carolers.

The Festive Flyer buses will be in constant circulation on the downtown route, and are decorated with snowflakes on the inside and holiday decorations on the inside.

Inside, you’ll also find a custom selfie photo booth where you can take pictures and share your experience.

The Flyer offers free rides every 10 minutes between Riverscape MetroPark and the University of Dayton campus, Monday through Saturday.

You can find Santa on one of the Festive Flyer buses on select afternoons including Wednesday, Dec. 4 from 4-6 pm, Saturday, Dec. 14 from 4-5 pm, and Saturday, Dec. 21 from 4-7 pm. Riders will be able to meet Santa, take photos, and enjoy free candy canes.

Carolers will be riding on every Flyer bus including the Festive Flyers on Dec. 6 for downtown Dayton’s First Friday events. Click here for more information.

The carolers come from area churches and will be on board singing holiday music from 5:30 pm until 7 pm. They’ll be featured again on Dec. 20 on all buses from 5:30-7 pm.

For more information on these events, click here.

