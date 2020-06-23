Festival of Flight to return in 2021

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The 2020 Festival of Flight has been postponed until 2021. The event was scheduled to be held on Wright State University’s Dayton campus in September.

The Festival of Flight celebrates the legacy of aviation and innovation in the Miami Valley. It also introduces the public to the National Aviation Heritage Area and provides STEAM-related opportunities for children through several other organizations.

“Our committee and sponsors felt that it was necessary to postpone out of an abundance of concern for the health and well-being of our attendees, volunteers, performers, vendors and exhibitors,” said Greg Scharer, executive director of alumni relations for Wright State and co-founder of Festival of Flight.

The inaugural event was held in October of 2019 and welcomed more than 4,000 visitors to Wright State’s Nutter Center.

Scharer went on to say that it would be impossible to offer the hands-on education and innovation portions of the festival while still complying with state coronavirus guidelines on fairs.