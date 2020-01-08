Female graduates outnumber males for first time at local police academy

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – The demographics of Ohio police continue to evolve and take on new faces as fresh generations of officers enter the force.

Edison State Community College’s Peace Officer Academy honored nine students in December following their successful completion of a 23-week program.

“The class was unique because it was the first time in the program’s 16-year history that the females outnumbered the males in the class, two to one,” said Joseph Mahan, Basic Peace Officer Academy Commander.

Following successful completion of the police officer program, cadets are required to pass the state certification exam.

To see photos of the cadets in training, view the gallery below:

Due to high demand and scores, three of the female officers graduating the program have already secured job positions in surrounding departments upon completion of their exams.

“It’s just a good thing,” said Mahan, “As long as they qualify and can do the job, that’s all that matters.”

Edison State offered the first Basic Peace Officer Academy in 2003, and this group represents the 38th class to complete training.

One recent graduate, Ragan Williams, is from Lima and grew up in a family of police officers. Growing up hearing stories of being on the force is what drew her to pursuing a career in the field.

“It was surprising,” said Williams, referring to seeing the number of women attending the police academy with her. “It did make me feel more comfortable knowing there are more females willing to go into law enforcement.”

“It’s definitely not just for guys,” said Williams, “there are females tough enough to get into this career field and I strongly encourage them to get into this career field.”

For more information about joining the upcoming academy, contact Veronica French at vfrench@edisonohio.edu or 937-778-7865. Those interested in entering the academy must be 21 years of age and eligible to own a weapon.

