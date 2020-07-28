Female bicyclist hospitalized after being struck by semi

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sidney Police are asking for help identifying the semi and its driver.

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Sidney Police and medics were sent to the 2000 block of Michigan Street on reports of a 20-year-old woman being hit by a vehicle while riding her bicycle and that she was now in critical condition.

Authorities said that a passerby stopped and provided necessary life saving efforts until first responders arrived. She was then transferred to Wilson Health E.R. and then to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight.

Police officers obtained video footage from a local business that showed a Freightliner Cascadia model semi truck striking the victim and driving away from the scene. The vehicle appears to be red or a darker color.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sidney Police Department at 937-498-2351 or Crime Stoppers at 937-492-TIPS.

The incident is still under investigation. WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS