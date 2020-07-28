Female bicyclist hospitalized after being struck by semi

Sidney Police are asking for help identifying the semi and its driver.

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Sidney Police and medics were sent to the 2000 block of Michigan Street on reports of a 20-year-old woman being hit by a vehicle while riding her bicycle and that she was now in critical condition.

Authorities said that a passerby stopped and provided necessary life saving efforts until first responders arrived. She was then transferred to Wilson Health E.R. and then to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight.

Police officers obtained video footage from a local business that showed a Freightliner Cascadia model semi truck striking the victim and driving away from the scene. The vehicle appears to be red or a darker color.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sidney Police Department at 937-498-2351 or Crime Stoppers at 937-492-TIPS.

The incident is still under investigation. WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.