DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton School Board introduced an emergency measure this week to immediately move forward with plans to replace the roof of Kiser Elementary, a project that would be funded largely by FEMA.
School officials say the roof suffered significant weather damage and requires immediate repairs costing around $1 million, with FEMA contributing 87 percent toward the project cost.
“This resolution is passed as an emergency measure, for the immediate preservation of public health, welfare, or safety of the staff and students,” the resolution states.
The Board intends to enter into a contract with architectural firm Levin Porter to prepare the necessary plans, and to solicit and award a construction contract as quickly as possible.
Officials will vote on the resolution at their meeting next Tuesday.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- University of Phoenix agrees to cancel $141 million in student loan debt
- Attorney indicted for theft, tampering with records in Greene Co.
- Beavercreek Police warn of theft trend targeting day cares, preschool centers
- Dayton school board to vote on emergency roof repairs at Kiser Elementary
- Walmart testing self-driving grocery deliveries