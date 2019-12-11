Dayton school board to vote on emergency roof repairs at Kiser Elementary

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton School Board introduced an emergency measure this week to immediately move forward with plans to replace the roof of Kiser Elementary, a project that would be funded largely by FEMA.

School officials say the roof suffered significant weather damage and requires immediate repairs costing around $1 million, with FEMA contributing 87 percent toward the project cost.

“This resolution is passed as an emergency measure, for the immediate preservation of public health, welfare, or safety of the staff and students,” the resolution states.

The Board intends to enter into a contract with architectural firm Levin Porter to prepare the necessary plans, and to solicit and award a construction contract as quickly as possible.

Officials will vote on the resolution at their meeting next Tuesday.

