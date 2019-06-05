FEMA to begin damage assessment Wednesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials with FEMA, the Small Business Administration, and the Ohio Emergency Management Agency will begin a joint preliminary damage assessment in 10 counties damaged during the Memorial Day tornado outbreak starting Wednesday, June 5.
The assessment will happen Wednesday and Thursday in the following counties:
Montgomery and Greene counties – June 5 and 6
Auglaize, Hocking, Mercer, and Pickaway counties – June 5
Darke, Miami, Muskingum, and Perry counties – June 6
“The goal of tomorrow’s [Wednesday's] assessment is to provide the state with a count of the number of destroyed homes and businesses, as well as those with minor and major damage,” Ohio EMA Executive Director Sima Merick said. “That information will be used to determine if Ohio meets the federal guidelines and that, if any, potential federal assistance will be available to disaster survivors and businesses.”
Once the assessment is completed, FEMA and SBA will give their report to Ohio EMA. If the criteria for federal impact are met, Governor DeWine can then request a Presidential Disaster Declaration and President Trump would ultimately decide whether any federal assistance will be granted.
Ohio could potentially qualify for FEMA Individual Assistance including limited grant assistance, and SBA assistance including low-interest loans.
If the assessment results do not meet federal criteria set by FEMA, assistance could still be available from entities such as the Ohio Development Services Agency, the Treasurer of Ohio, and local long-term recovery committees.
According to the National Weather Service, 21 tornadoes struck Ohio on Memorial Day night into the morning of May 28, with 15 of those ripping through the Miami Valley:
- EF4 – Trotwood, Montgomery County
- EF3 – Beavercreek, Greene County
- EF3 – Celina, Mercer County
- EF2 – South of Vandalia, Montgomery County
- EF2 – Near Laurelville, Hocking County
- EF2 – Near West Milton, Miami County
- EF2 – Northeast of Jamestown, Greene County
- EF1 – South of Tarlton, Pickaway County
- EF1 – Roseville, Perry County
- EF1 – New Madison, Darke County
- EF1 – West of Wapakoneta, Auglaize County
- EF1 – Jamestown, Greene County
- EF1 – South of Hollandsburg, Darke County
- EF0 – Elizabeth Township, Miami County
- EF0 – Uniopolis, Auglaize County
- EF0 – Near Phillipsburg, Miami/Montgomery counties
- EF0 – Southeast of Circleville, Pickaway County
- EF0 – Waynesfield, Auglaize County
- EF0 – Between Belle Center & Kenton, Hardin County
- EF0 – Northwest of Zaleski, Vinton County
- EF0 – South of Troy, Miami County
