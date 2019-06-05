FEMA to begin damage assessment Wednesday Video

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials with FEMA, the Small Business Administration, and the Ohio Emergency Management Agency will begin a joint preliminary damage assessment in 10 counties damaged during the Memorial Day tornado outbreak starting Wednesday, June 5.

The assessment will happen Wednesday and Thursday in the following counties:

Montgomery and Greene counties – June 5 and 6

Auglaize, Hocking, Mercer, and Pickaway counties – June 5

Darke, Miami, Muskingum, and Perry counties – June 6

“The goal of tomorrow’s [Wednesday's] assessment is to provide the state with a count of the number of destroyed homes and businesses, as well as those with minor and major damage,” Ohio EMA Executive Director Sima Merick said. “That information will be used to determine if Ohio meets the federal guidelines and that, if any, potential federal assistance will be available to disaster survivors and businesses.”

Once the assessment is completed, FEMA and SBA will give their report to Ohio EMA. If the criteria for federal impact are met, Governor DeWine can then request a Presidential Disaster Declaration and President Trump would ultimately decide whether any federal assistance will be granted.

Ohio could potentially qualify for FEMA Individual Assistance including limited grant assistance, and SBA assistance including low-interest loans.

If the assessment results do not meet federal criteria set by FEMA, assistance could still be available from entities such as the Ohio Development Services Agency, the Treasurer of Ohio, and local long-term recovery committees.

According to the National Weather Service, 21 tornadoes struck Ohio on Memorial Day night into the morning of May 28, with 15 of those ripping through the Miami Valley:

EF4 – Trotwood, Montgomery County

EF3 – Beavercreek, Greene County

EF3 – Celina, Mercer County

EF2 – South of Vandalia, Montgomery County

EF2 – Near Laurelville, Hocking County

EF2 – Near West Milton, Miami County

EF2 – Northeast of Jamestown, Greene County

EF1 – South of Tarlton, Pickaway County

EF1 – Roseville, Perry County

EF1 – New Madison, Darke County

EF1 – West of Wapakoneta, Auglaize County

EF1 – Jamestown, Greene County

EF1 – South of Hollandsburg, Darke County

EF0 – Elizabeth Township, Miami County

EF0 – Uniopolis, Auglaize County

EF0 – Near Phillipsburg, Miami/Montgomery counties

EF0 – Southeast of Circleville, Pickaway County

EF0 – Waynesfield, Auglaize County

EF0 – Between Belle Center & Kenton, Hardin County

EF0 – Northwest of Zaleski, Vinton County

EF0 – South of Troy, Miami County

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.