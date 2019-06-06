FEMA surveying tornado damage in Northridge, Beavercreek as well as northern counties

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) - FEMA has teams in Dayton, Trotwood, Northridge, Beavercreek, Miami County and Mercer County this week.

Federal surveyors arrived Wednesday and expect to be in the area through Friday.

FEMA is going door to door, asking residents if they have insurance and how much is being covered.

"Once this process is completed, we are going to submit that information to the state of Ohio. Again, that's when the governor can make that request to the President for a federal disaster declaration," said Troy Christensen, a public affairs specialist with FEMA.

As of this moment, FEMA is not providing any direct aid to residents and businesses.

However, the American Red Cross is providing immediate aid. Many residents have seen teams from the Red Cross and FEMA on their properties within the same day.

"The Red Cross has actually contacted the doctors and the pharmacy. They are working to get the prescriptions refilled today or by tomorrow," said Nicole Adkins, a Northridge resident.

Adkins says her son and husband have gone without medication since the storm carried the medicine away.

In Beavercreek, residents like Frank Lasota are patiently waiting for FEMA to provide federal relief.

FEMA teams surveying damage all over...

"I've been involved with hurricanes down south. As soon as that (federal aid) could get there, the better people are. They are looking for anything. They are looking for money they don't have," said Lasota.

He's also worried that insurance companies are slammed. Dealing with wide-spread claims from natural disasters all across the globe.

"If the insurance company is not paying, It's coming out-of-pocket. I'm sure they (the companies) have millions of dollars in their back pocket," said Lasota.

Governor Mike DeWine will have to ask the President for a federal disaster declaration to open up for funds for displaced people across the Miami Valley.

If that happens, more money will be available to rebuild. Loans with lower interest rates may also be on table.

As residents deal with rising estimates, they can only hope FEMA will step in.

"If FEMA doesn't come in and help us with the needs that need to be met...It's going to effect everybody rebuilding here and staying in the Northridge community," said Adkins.

Sondra McKibben spent her Thursday handing out food and water to Beavercreek residents and workers. Trying to do her part in rebuilding this community. It's something McKibben says is the least we can do as everyone waits for federal assistance.

"We have homeless people. People who don't have money to stay in hotels. It;s going to take years for the community to come back together. But the community itself has been wonderful helping each other like a family," said McKibben.

If FEMA and the President steps in, we will let you know right away.

