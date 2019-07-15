FEMA, SBA approve $10M in loans to Memorial Day tornado victims

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Federal Emergency Management Association and the U.S. Small Business Administration have approved $10 million in loans since President Trump’s disaster declaration on June 18 after the Ohio Memorial Day tornado outbreak.

Eleven counties in the state were approved for federal assistance: Auglaize, Darke, Greene, Hocking, Mahoning, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Muskingum, Perry and Pickaway.

According to FEMA, more than 1,100 applicants have been approved for FEMA assistance as of July 12 with $2.1 million for housing and rental assistance and $790,000 approved for Other Needs Assistance, which provides money for serious needs caused by the disaster including personal property, moving, medical, storage and transportation.

The SBA approved more than $7 million in loans.

As of July 12, 93.8 percent of homes suffering damage have been inspected. Over 4,900 homes have been visited by Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams, with more than 720 reffered to partners for resources.

The deadline for FEMA assistance is Aug. 19.