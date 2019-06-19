FEMA relief funding coming just in time for many Trotwood residents

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Trotwood Mayor, Mary McDonald., says the announcement of FEMA assistance came just in time.

“We just had the State of the City last night and we’d been talking about that. People were a little apathetic about that and asking ‘Is [the decision] going to be slow, is it going to be fast?’ [So] to get to a meeting this morning and find out that the President had already said yes, I was just overjoyed,” shared Mayor McDonald.

The Presidential Disaster Declaration will be helpful to hundreds of those across the state needing the most help.

“This is particularly important for people who have lost their homes, people who have lost their furniture, people who have lost all kinds of personal property that may not have been covered by insurance,” said Governor DeWine.

Mayor McDonald says in Trotwood, one of the hardest hit areas by the storms, there are many who might need that exact assistance.

“This is a very long process and we’re probably looking at two to three years before we actually see our city in a way that will remove the look and the impact of the tornado,” said McDonald.

Now that the funds are being made available, more work begins for city officials.

“We will be working with a designated individual from fema within our community and our staff will get busy getting them all the information they need regarding our governmental structures, things like that and where there was damage. Then the citizens will be able to reach out to FEMA themselves for their own individual claims,” explained McDonald.

