FEMA, FCC to conduct nationwide emergency alert test Wednesday

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — FEMA and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will be testing the nation’s public alert and warning system Wednesday at 2:20 p.m. 

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the Regional Dispatch Center said it would like residents to be aware of the upcoming test and to not call 911 in reference to the nationwide test unless they have a true emergency. 

The test may interrupt normal programming through radios, televisions, and mobile phones that have opted-in to receive emergency alert messages, according to a release. The test is intended to ensure public safety officials have the methods and systems that will deliver urgent alerts and warnings to the public in times of an emergency or disaster. 

For more information about the upcoming national test, please click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

ICU beds running out as delta variant surges

Team USA paintballer fired for ‘fat-shaming’ teen hospitalized with COVID-19

Suspect flees from authorities, zipping through Edmond on ATV as squad cars pursue, crosses into Logan County; wipes out in muddy water

Dayton Fellowship Club to host free school supply giveaway

COVID-19 case rise due to Delta Variant

Biden remarks on passage of infrastructure bill in Senate, answers questions from reporters

More News