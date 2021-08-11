FEMA, FCC to conduct nationwide emergency alert test Wednesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — FEMA and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will be testing the nation’s public alert and warning system Wednesday at 2:20 p.m.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the Regional Dispatch Center said it would like residents to be aware of the upcoming test and to not call 911 in reference to the nationwide test unless they have a true emergency.

The test may interrupt normal programming through radios, televisions, and mobile phones that have opted-in to receive emergency alert messages, according to a release. The test is intended to ensure public safety officials have the methods and systems that will deliver urgent alerts and warnings to the public in times of an emergency or disaster.

For more information about the upcoming national test, please click here.