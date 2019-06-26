FEMA Disaster Recovery Center to open in West Milton

WEST MILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A FEMA Disaster Recovery Center is set to open in West Milton beginning Friday, June 28.

The Center will be located at Milton Union High School, 7640 Milton-Potsdam Rd., West Milton, Ohio 45383. It will be open from Friday, June 28 through Monday, July 1, from 7 am to 7 pm.

To enter the Center, residents are asked to park on the south side of the building and go into the double doors marked M25. The cafeteria is where the agencies will be set up.

Representatives from FEMA and other state and local agencies will be at the Center to answer questions of disaster survivors that have completed the application process.

To complete the application, click here for the online form or call 800-621-3362 (including 711 or Video Relay); TTY 800-462-7585.

