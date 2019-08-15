FEMA Disaster Recovery Center announces new hours

Local News

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Dayton will operate under new hours of operation beginning Thursday.

The center, which is located at Dayton Children’s Hospital in the Child Health Pavilion, will operate from 10 am to 7 pm Monday through Friday and 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday. The center will be closed on Sundays.

The Disaster Recovery Center is run jointly by the State of Ohio and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA.)

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School Stories

More Back to School
Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS