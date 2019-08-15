FEMA Disaster Recovery Center announces new hours

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Dayton will operate under new hours of operation beginning Thursday.

The center, which is located at Dayton Children’s Hospital in the Child Health Pavilion, will operate from 10 am to 7 pm Monday through Friday and 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday. The center will be closed on Sundays.

The Disaster Recovery Center is run jointly by the State of Ohio and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA.)

