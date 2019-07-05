FEMA announces new hours for recovery centers

Breaking News
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – FEMA announced new hours for the Disaster Recovery Centers across Ohio, beginning Monday, July 8.

The new hours will be 8:30 am to 7 pm Monday through Saturday. The Disaster Recovery Centers will be closed on Sundays.

Those affected by the new hours include the centers in Trotwood, Dayton, Beavercreek, and Celina.

