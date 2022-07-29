DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Mac and Cheese Fest is coming to Dayton this September.

The Yellow Cab Tavern will be hosting “Dayton Mac and Cheese Fest” on September 3.

The event will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature dozens of local food truck and restaurant vendors, all making different versions and styles of mac and cheese.

“Having hosted food truck rallies for the past 9 years, a local food-focused event is nothing new to us at The Yellow Cab,” Brian Johnson, Yellow Cab Marketing and Development Director said. “But we’re having a lot of fun creating different specialty food fests this year. I am very excited to see all of the amazing Mac and Cheese dishes our vendors bring to the event this year.”

The event organizers say there will be more than fifteen vendors serving various versions of mac and cheese and mac and cheese-inspired dishes.

“These specialty food festivals provide a great opportunity for our small business, food vendor partners to get creative and try out new items,” Johnson said. “Of course, I am excited to try out all of the classic Mac n’ Cheese dishes but I am also very interested in some of the more fringe offerings our vendors are talking about like Mac n’ Cheese Pierogies, Mac n’ Cheese Calzones and more.”

Entry to the event is free.

More information about Dayton Mac and Cheese Fest can be found on Facebook and on the Yellow Cab Tavern website.