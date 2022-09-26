DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Metro Library is bringing food to the community as part of a new partnership with The Foodbank.

According to a release, the Dayton Metro Library has become an official Pantry Partner location, opening new food pantries in ten branches across the DML.

To help stock these new locations, the Dayton Metro Library will be holding a food drive beginning on October 3. Every branch will have collection bins open to accept unopened and unexpired products including canned, boxed and prepackaged non-perishables, pet food, personal products and feminine hygiene products. While fresh produce and refrigerated or frozen items will not be accepted at DML locations, these items can be donated directly to The Foodbank.

The food drive will run until Friday, October 14, the release said.

Beginning on October 17, Montgomery County residents in need of food assistance can drop by any of the 10 locations to pick up an emergency box.

For a list of hours for each Pantry Partner location, visit the DML website here.