Feds: Dayton man charged after helping brother flee country after conviction

CINCINNATI (WDTN) – The brother of a man who was convicted of a hate crime has been charged after allegedly getting a duplicate driver’s license to help his brother flee the country after his conviction.

Baris A. Koch, 30, of Dayton was charged with misprision of a felony and making false statements to the FBI, according to U.S. Attorney of the Southern District of Ohio, Benjamin Glassman.

In July 2019, Izmir A. Koch was sentenced to 30 months in prison for committing a hate crime and lying to federal agents. Prosecutors say 10 days later, Baris went to the Ohio BMV to obtain a duplicate driver’s license, saying he had lost his. On Aug. 21, Boris again obtained another driver’s license, saying he had once again lost it.

After failing to report to a federal correctional institute on Aug. 16, FBI and Homeland Security discovered that Izmir crossed the Mexican border, claiming to be Baris, before using Baris’ American passport to fly from Mexico to Europe before making his way to Russia, where both he and Baris once lived and hold Russian passports.

According to Glassman’s office, the United States and Russia do not have an extradition treaty.

Mail records show that on Aug. 16, Baris received a package from a “Baris Ali Koch” from Russia, with a label describing the contents as “PASSPORT, COPIES OF DOCUMENTS.” Investigators say that the real Baris Koch did not travel outside of the United States during this time frame.

On Sept. 11, Baris Koch allegedly told the FBI that he had last seen his brother Izmir on Aug. 9 and had no knowledge of his whereabouts. Koch also failed to mention the package that he received from himself in Russia with passports inside. According to Glassman’s office, due to failing to disclose that information, Baris committed a crime by not reporting an aggravated identify theft by misuse of a U.S. passport.

The charges Baris is facing, one count of misprision of a felony offense, is punishable by up to three years in prison, and one count of making false statements to federal agents is punishable by up to five years in prison.

