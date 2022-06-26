DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– The City of Kettering has given out over $3-million in federal emergency funds through their STAYPUT program to ensure families don’t get evicted from their homes, and there are still funds available. They’re working with local judges and attorneys to try and get rental assistance to residents before they’re evicted. Right now, there’s still over $1-million available to help residents in need but those funds will not last forever.

“I do just want everyone to know it’s not a fix all and won’t be here for long,” said Kettering Community Development Manager Angela Rahman.

STAYPUT is funded by Montgomery County under the U.S. Treasury’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program. In total, Kettering has received nearly $4.5 million in federal funding and allows temporary financial relief for residents who are struggling to afford their housing rent.

As of Sunday, 765 Ohioans in Kettering, Centerville, Moraine and Washington Township have been approved. There are still 293 applications on the waitlist.

“We’re seeing a lot of people not able to afford their rent increases, but there aren’t other options that are affordable for them either, we’re seeing that everywhere,” said Rahman.

From submitting your application to being approved can range from a couple of weeks to about a month, generally shorter than the eviction process. Kettering can assist applicants with 12 months of rent in arrears plus three months in advance. Those checks will go directly to the landlords.

“It’s a sad and frustrating point that we need to make is that it’s not a long term solution, it’s not going to cure the housing problems in the Miami Valley by having rental assistance,” said Rahman. “There’s a need for affordable housing that’s not being met, but it wasn’t being met before the pandemic so we need to think of long term solutions.”

To be eligible for funds, applications must:

Have low-to-moderate income. A household of two cannot earn more than $53,000 annually.

Live in ZIP codes within the court’s jurisdiction

Show COVID-related financial hardships that meet the U.S. Treasury guidelines

Have property owners agree to accept payments.



The deadline for the program is expected to be the end of March in 2023. For more information, click here.