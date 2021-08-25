Federal grant ‘is a life-saver’ for Dayton art organization

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance received more than $1 million to help it recover from pandemic losses.

The $1,163,809 grant comes from the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program, part of a federal spending bill passed in December 2020. The bill designates $15 billion for independent entertainment venues and cultural institutions, the DPAA said. The grant funds performing arts organizations, producers, promoters, museums, talent representatives, independent movie theatres and other qualifying arts and cultural organizations that have endured devastating financial losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

These funds give the DPAA a solid foundation on which to present its upcoming 2021-2022 Season announced in July 2021. With the national rise in cases, and the uncertain nature of the cultural landscape for communities nationwide, this grant offers an opportunity for the DPAA to provide the community with experiences in ballet, opera and orchestral music, the DPAA said.

“The SVOG grant is a life-saver for the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance,” said DPAA President and CEO Patrick J. Nugent. “It will probably take two or three years to rebuild our audiences and recover financially from COVID-19, and this SVOG award will enable us to continue to bring engaging music, opera, ballet and education programming to our community. The DPAA is grateful to all of our federal elected officials who backed this bill and who helped to ensure it passed in December. In particular, Senator Sherrod Brown has shown great leadership in support of the arts here in Dayton and throughout Ohio.”

