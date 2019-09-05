Federal funding designed to increase opportunities at CSU

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — More federal dollars could be coming to Central State University to increase opportunities and resources for students.

In conjunction with Central State University and the Air Force Research Laboratory, Congressman Mike Turner discussed the investments Thursday at the school’s Dayton campus.

“One is the agricultural bill, looking to the historical land grant status that Central State has,” detailed Turner.

Prior, Central State has been slighted, not receiving full historical land grant status, which resulted in a decrease in federal dollars. Congressman Turner has been working to remedy that.

“When Central State came to us and said this was an injustice — that this, our dollars they should’ve always been receiving — it became a cause of my whole team,” said Turner. “We were not just trying to seek resources from Central State, but to right a wrong.”

He stated it’s been a hard push; but the process for full land grant designation is moving forward, and could result in more than $7 million a year for programs.

“This has been a long process. I think we’re all holding our breath, and we’re all looking forward to when that final disbursement shows up at Central State,” stated Turner.

The Congressman is also working with the Department of Defense to strengthen the relationship between the school and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base with internships and research.

“I’ve authored an amendment of the National Defense Authorization Act that increases funding to the program that would benefit Central State upwards of over $30 million dollars,” stated Turner.

“This is about human beings getting expose and understanding, what the research environment is all about, what is involved, and how we partner with all of these scientists and engineers around the community, around the nation, around the world to advance technology,” said Major General William Cooley of the Air Force Research Laboratory.

The hope is to expand the technical base and ensure a strong STEM pipeline coming into the workforce.

“One of the things that we do continuously is to not only to provide a wonderful teaching and learning platform but to expand their understandings of what it means to be researchers,” said CSU President Dr. Cynthia Jackson Hammond. “Our students are not just graduates going back into the communities, they’re going back into the communities as research-change agents.”

