Federal building, downtown Dayton courthouse renamed for Judge Walter H. Rice

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Friends, colleagues, and community members were present Friday as the federal building and courthouse in downtown Dayton was renamed after Judge Walter H. Rice.

“This is truly the honor of a lifetime! Becoming a federal judge and being able to work to maintain and advance our wonderful system of justice was the summit of my life’s ambitions. To have the building in which I have worked for nearly 40 years bear my name is humbling beyond my ability to express,” said Judge Rice.

Judge Rice began is law career as an Assistant County Prosecutor for Montgomery County in 1964. He was sworn in as judge of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio on June 4, 1980, having been appointed to the position by President Jimmy Carter.

He served as Chief Judge of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio from October 13, 1996, to October 12, 2003.

“Our job is to make certain that the Constitution works, to make certain that everyone who appears before us – whether a civil or criminal trial – gets a fair trial,” he said.

Now in his 50th year as a full-time judge, he still carries a full docket of both civil and criminal cases.

