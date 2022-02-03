MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – A serious two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Verity Parkway and Carmody Boulevard in Middletown on February 2.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), Hamilton Post is investigating a serious two-crash that caused injuries and one death.

According to OSP, a 2002 Ford traveling westbound on Verity Parkway driven by a 23-year-old man collided with a 2013 Kia Rio driven by a 32-year-old woman attempting to turn left onto Carmody Boulevard from eastbound Verity Parkway. OSP said the vehicles collided in the intersection causing the Mustang to travel off the right side of the road, striking a utility pole.

OSP reported the front passenger of the Mustang, 21-year-old Camille Kay, was transported by EMS to Miami Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries where she later died. The driver of the Kia was taken to Atrium Medical Center with minor injuries and the driver of the Mustang received minor injuries that were treated at the scene.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash, according to OSP.

This incident remains under investigation.