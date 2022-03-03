BROWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A chicken barn caught fire early Thursday morning in Darke County, officials said.

Officials on the scene said firefighters responded to the Kenneth Scholl Hog Farm just after 6 am on Thursday. When they arrived, they found a chicken barn with heavy fire.

Several crews worked to put out the flames, but the barn was left with significant damage.

The Darke County Sherriff’s Office did not confirm whether anyone was injured in the blaze

This incident remains under investigation, and no cause for the fire has been released at this time.

This is a breaking news story, and we are working to learn more.