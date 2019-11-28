Feast of Giving warms bellies, spirits

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With the difficult year the city of Dayton’s had, organizers for the Feast of Giving say there’s nothing better than sitting down for a warm meal with your neighbors.

Hundreds of people filled the Dayton Convention Center for the annual event.

The warmth and camaraderie is what brings people here.

“This is where you can smile you can laugh. You don’t have to have anything else going on,” Ruby Taylor, a guest at Feast of Giving said.

She brought her longtime friend for the first time this year.

“Money doesn’t make any difference just share. Share and be happy. That’s what we all like about coming year after year,” Taylor said.

Some folks came dressed to impress this year. Olivia Howard wore a turkey costume. She works at a day care and says she wears the costume for the kids at work. She comes to the feast every year.

“My family knows where I’ll be at, where I sit and they know where to come down and look for me. So, I meet my family down here and enjoy the holiday with them,” Howard said.

The Feast of Giving opens its doors to people from all walks of life as long as their residents of Montgomery County.

“We had an emphasis this year on inviting the victims of the tornado. I don’t know how many are here today but that’s another group that we sort of targeted,” said Tom Olsen and one of the original organizers.

The food is main attraction but warming these many bellies wouldn’t be possible without volunteers.

“We’re from St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church in Dayton, Ohio. We’re here to help the community with serving them food,” said Simone Wheat, a volunteer.

She says it’s a blessing to spend the morning here.

“We get to help others and it’s just wonderful to step in and to help people’s lives,” she said.

“It’s a lot of people who’ve made it work, not one person. But it’s a wonderful tradition we hope to be able to continue it,” Olsen said.

With countless sponsors and supporters, folks continue to be grateful for the feast of giving.

