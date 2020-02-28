FDA monitors potential medication shortage due to coronavirus

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The FDA says they are keeping close watch of medications. Much of the ingredients used to make them are manufactured in China.

The FDA says one manufacturer has already reported a shortage of one medication. They are not identifying which medication it is at this point.

“We’re well equipped to handle anything that may happen,” said Sasha Makse, a pharmacist at Discount Drug Mart. “That happens pretty frequently, not every single day but there are recalls all the time, there are interruptions. Enough so we know what to do.”

If your specific drugs are not available, pharmacists will work one-on-one with patients to get them something that will address their needs.

Makse doesn’t expect people to show up to Discount Drug Mart to find the shelves cleared.

“We’ll be able to see the trends from where we’re ordering. If something may not be able to order or they get lower and lower quantities, we can jump ahead of it,” Makse said.

Plus, the FDA mandates drug manufacturers to inform them of any anticipated shortages.

On their website, the FDA says “It is important to note that there are other alternatives that can be used by patients. We are working with the manufacturer as well as other manufacturers to mitigate the shortage. We will do everything possible to mitigate the shortage.”

The FDA says an impact on medical supplies is “likely.”

In the meantime, Makse says combating the flu is something that should be top of mind as a virus already active in Ohio. She recommends staying up to date with vaccines including the flu shot, vitamins and good hand washing.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.