SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A search warrant at an apartment in Sugarcreek Twp., resulted in multiple local and federal law enforcement agencies being called to the scene.

On Wednesday, May 5, members of the FBI, SWAT and Dayton Bomb Squad responded to Surrey Trail in Sugarcreek Twp. Police were at the scene to execute a search warrant, which was court-authorized, a representative for the FBI tells 2 NEWS.

(WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig) (WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig) (WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)

At the time the warrant was conducted, ‘suspicious devices’ were found.

“Out of an abundance of caution, adjacent apartments were evacuated, and the Dayton Police Bomb Squad was contacted to provide support,” the FBI says.

The investigation is ongoing and the apartment has been cleared of any dangers