DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The FBI has announced a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the whereabouts of missing Dayton woman Cierra Chapman.

The reward was discussed by Dayton Police Maj. Brian Johns during a news conference Friday afternoon.

Thirty-year-old Chapman was last seen in the Autumn Woods Drive of Trotwood around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 27, 2022, according to police. Chapman’s family reported her missing on Dec. 29, 2022.

Her car, a silver 2014 Cadillac SRX SUV, was found in Middletown on Jan. 6, 2023. Police said there was no reason for her to be in that area, and they did not find any evidence in the car.

On Wednesday, Feb. 8, Major Brian Johns with the Dayton Police Department announced another search for Chapman. The search will take place on Saturday, Feb. 11 in various locations, however, the public is not asked to join in at this time.

Maj. Johns stressed the importance of citizens speaking up about the incident, “I have no doubt that there are people in the Dayton community who know what has happened to Cierra and we are asking for them to call in.”

“She didn’t go missing by accident,” said Maj. Johns. “This is a very well-planned out, well-orchestrated incident and people know.”

If you have any information about Chapman’s disappearance, call Dayton Police at 937-333-2677, or Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.