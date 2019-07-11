Father sentenced to 15 years to life for baby’s murder

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A 23-year-old father will spend 15 years to life in prison for the death of his infant son.

Kali Christon was found guilty of murder and felonious assault after his six-week-old baby died more than a year ago at a home in Fairborn.

He tried to plead not guilty by reason of insanity, but a psychiatric evaluation concluded that he was fit to stand trial.

The felonious assault charge is considered an allied offense, so Christon was only sentenced for the murder charge.

