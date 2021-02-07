Father of Erica Baker reflects on her disappearance 22 years later, still looking for answers

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – February 7, 2021 marks 22 years since a Erica Baker missing. In 1991, the Kettering 9-year-old was last seen walking her dog near the Kettering Recreation Center, but she never returned.

Since her disappearance, Christian Gabriel confessed to hitting and killing her with his van and served a six-year prison sentence. He has since been released. But the pain for Erica’s family continues since her body has still not been found

“A lot of people they see… a lot of these missing cases on tv and they watch it, they see it, they understand it…but to live it is a whole different ballgame,” said Greg Baker, Erica’s father. “It does destroy people in the homes, it does do damage to the siblings and there’s a lot of hurt. It’s a really hard thing to go through.”

On the 22nd anniversary of his daughter’s disappearance, Baker says he is grateful that the Kettering Police department has not closed the case yet and continues to work to bring closure to his family.

Anyone with information on Erica’s disappearance is being asked to contact Kettering Police.