Father of abused 10-year-old boy had criminal history in Wisconsin

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Al-Mutahan McLean had pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct twice while living in Wisconsin in the early 2010s, according to court documents.

McLean pleaded not guilty to seven charges in Montgomery County court on Tuesday in a case related to the death of his 10-year-old son Takoda Collins. McLean was charged with one count rape of a child, two counts of felonious assault with the intent of serious harm, and four counts of endangering children.

McLean pleaded guilty in April 2012 for disorderly conduct and two counts of bail jumping. He received a fine for each charge. McLean was originally charged with one count of strangulation and suffocation and two counts of battery in the case.

A year earlier in March 2011, McLean pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and was sentenced five days time-served in jail. Two counts of carrying a concealed weapon were dismissed by the prosecutor.

Dayton police and EMS responded to their home at 1934 Kensington Dr. in Dayton on Dec. 13 to a report of an unresponsive child. Collins was transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. According to a press release from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, Collins “had numerous injuries, indicative of being severely beaten.”

Jennifer Ebert and Amanda Hinze are pleading not guilty to four counts of endangering children.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.