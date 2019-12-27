Father gifts OSU graduate son with trip to Clemson game

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – In many households across the country, football equals family. Fandom is passed from parent to child through different generations and the act of watching the game together becomes more than just rooting for a team; it’s become a family tradition.

On Saturday, December 28, the number No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes will face off in Arizona against number No. 3 Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl. The winner goes to the National Championship Game to face No. 1 LSU or No. 4 Oklahoma.

Springboro’s Sferrella family will be there. As a surprise graduation gift, father David Sferrella surprised his son and 2019 Ohio State University graduate Jesse with tickets to the Fiesta Bowl.

Watching games has always been a family tradition and David hoped it would help continue the traditions he began with his own father.

“It’s been quite a bonding experience,” David said.

Jesse recently graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. According to his father, Jesse “lives and breathes” Buckeye football and was a season-pass holder his entire time attending the school.

“I hope he gets a good experience seeing different parts of the country,” David said.

David was in Arizona the last time the Buckeyes faced Clemson in 2017 and were shut out 31-0. The loss was hard for Buckeye fans and Sferrella hopes the team doesn’t repeat its previous performance against the Tigers.

Beyond the final score, Sferrella hopes that trips like these build memories and bonds beyond what happens in the game or on the scoreboard.

“It’s a great experience where we can share time together and talk about our lives and our future,” Sferrella said. “We get to have that memory going forward. We have it forever and you can’t take that away.”

