Father faces attempted murder charges after trying to start fire in home
CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was arrested Thursday after attempting to start a fire inside his home while his two children were inside.
Around 10 pm on September 23, officers with the Centerville Police Department responded to a home on Bradstreet Road for a welfare check on the resident’s juvenile children.
30-year-old Ray Eades refused to cooperate with officers from inside the locked home as they attempted to check on his six-year-old daughter and eight-year-old son.
He was taken into custody and the children were transported to the hospital for treatment.
Further investigation revealed that Eades tried to start a fire inside the home.
The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office approved the following charges against Eades:
- Two counts of Attempted Murder
- Two counts of Aggravated Arson
- Two counts of Endangering Children
The children were treated and released to a family member and Eades had been receiving treatment at the hospital.
He was arrested on September 27 and incarcerated in the Montgomery County Jail.
