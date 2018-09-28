Father faces attempted murder charges after trying to start fire in home Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Montgomery County Jail [ + - ] Video

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was arrested Thursday after attempting to start a fire inside his home while his two children were inside.

Around 10 pm on September 23, officers with the Centerville Police Department responded to a home on Bradstreet Road for a welfare check on the resident’s juvenile children.

30-year-old Ray Eades refused to cooperate with officers from inside the locked home as they attempted to check on his six-year-old daughter and eight-year-old son.

He was taken into custody and the children were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Further investigation revealed that Eades tried to start a fire inside the home.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office approved the following charges against Eades:

Two counts of Attempted Murder

Two counts of Aggravated Arson

Two counts of Endangering Children

The children were treated and released to a family member and Eades had been receiving treatment at the hospital.

He was arrested on September 27 and incarcerated in the Montgomery County Jail.