PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A father and daughter are dead after a two-vehicle crash in Monroe Township on Saturday.

According to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office, crews were called to the intersection of Wikle Road and Monroe Central Road just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25.

The preliminary investigation indicated that a 16-year-old was driving a 2003 Ford F-150 south on Monroe Central Road when they failed to stop at a stop sign. The truck reportedly hit a 2023 Nissan Rogue that was traveling west on Wikle Road.

The Nissan Rogue came to rest on its top in a field on the southwest side of the intersection, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the Nissan, 66-year-old Michael Wilt of Dayton, and a passenger, 36-year-old Lindsay Wilt of Dayton, were pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office reported that they were father and daughter.

The juvenile driver of the truck was reportedly treated at the scene by North Central EMS.

The road was closed for approximately three hours following the crash.

North Central EMS, the Eldorado Fire Department and the West Manchester Fire Department all responded to the crash.

This crash remains under investigation.