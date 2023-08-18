DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A former hotel in Springfield that was supposed to house the homeless may soon be demolished.

The City of Springfield purchased the Villager Inn on North West Street for $1.7 million dollars back in December of 2022.

However, a memo from the city manager says that after a water main break, vandalism and a recent fire on Tuesday, the building is no longer safe.

The city commission called a special meeting Friday afternoon to discuss and possibly vote to demolish the hotel.

If approved, the demolition of the Villager Inn property would commence immediately, according to the notice.