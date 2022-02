CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A fatal crash on I-70 has shut down westbound lanes on Thursday.

According to Springfield OSP, a person has died in a crash involving a semi on I-70 at State Route 54, mile marker 63.

Westbound lanes on I-70 have been shut down due to the crash however ODOT is directing traffic on S.R. 54.

OSP confirmed that the driver of the vehicle died, but there is no word on the condition of the semi-driver.

It is unknown at this time what led up to the accident.