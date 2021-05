TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash involving a car and a motorcycle resulted in the death of the motorcyclist Wednesday afternoon.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said that the crash happened on County Road 25 at the “Farrington Exchange” around 3:37 p.m.

The driver of the car does not appear to have been hurt in the accident.

The Piqua post of OSHP will be handling the investigation.

