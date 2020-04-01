Fatal fire on Chestnut Avenue

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Springfield Police confirmed with 2 NEWS that a call for a fire on Chestnut Avenue came in around 7 a.m. on April 1.
Authorities say a person is trapped inside and the fire is ongoing, making it a fatal fire.
2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story as it develops.
