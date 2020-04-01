Live Now
2 NEWS Today is streaming live now
Closings
There are currently 103 active closings. Click for more details.

Fatal fire on Chestnut Avenue

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
springfield fire_1545062872063.jpg.jpg

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Springfield Police confirmed with 2 NEWS that a call for a fire on Chestnut Avenue came in around 7 a.m. on April 1.

Authorities say a person is trapped inside and the fire is ongoing, making it a fatal fire.

2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story as it develops.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS