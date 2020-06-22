Live Now
Fatal crash on SR 29 in Auglaize County

WAPAKONETA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a fatal crash on SR-29 near Holtkamp Road in Auglaize County.

A call came in on Monday, June 22 at roughly 5:19 a.m. for a two vehicle crash with injuries.

According to authorities Andrew Klosterman, 35, of Celina, drove left of center and collided head on with Russ Wiedeman, 54, of Fort Jennings. Both vehicles were damaged to the point of being inoperable.

Wiedeman was pronounced dead on the scene by the Auglaize County Coroner. Klosterman was transported to Joint Township District Memorial Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

OSHP does not believe that impairment was a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.

