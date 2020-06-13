Fatal crash on Selma Pike

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a call for a single vehicle crash on Selma Pike south of North River Road Friday night.
When troopers arrived after 7:29 p.m. they found that the car had struck a mailbox, went airborne and then hit a utility pole and tree. The driver, 50-year-old Brian Scott Wilson, was taken to Miami Valley hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Speed and not wearing a seatbelt were both contributing factors to the crash. According to authorities, this is a common reason why fatal car accidents occur in Clark County.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says that this is the sixth fatal crash in the county this year.
