DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is dead after a crash on U.S. 127 Wednesday morning.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office said a van was heading north on U.S. 127 when it crossed the center line and hit a semi head-on.

The driver of the van was ejected in the crash and died at the scene. The semi driver was treated at the scene and released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.