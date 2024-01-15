DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Around 4:50 p.m. today, deputies in Darke County responded to the scene of a serious injury crash.

The crash occurred at the intersection of US Route 127 and Childrens Home Bradford Road.

Preliminary investigations revealed a Terek Salama, 63, of Bradford, was traveling eastbound on Childrens Home Bradford Road in a gold 2005 Chrystler PT Cruiser.

He reportedly stopped his vehicle and then attempted to cross the intersection going eastbound. At that time, Salama’s vehicle collided with another, driven by Randall Hellrigel, 22, of Dayton. Hellrigel was driving a 2004 Dodge truck northbound on US Route 127.

Upon collision, the Dodge truck drove off the right side of the roadway, rolling on to the passenger side. The front seat passenger of the truck, Jacob Greer, 22, of Miamisburg, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Rear passengers Kellie Bowman, 22, of Dayton, and a female child were transported to Wayne HealthCare for possible minor injuries. Salama did not suffer any injuries. The Sheriff’s Office did not release the status of Hellrigel.

The accident remains under investigation.