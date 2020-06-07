1 dead after Cedarville crash

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A 61-year-old woman died in a car accident on US 42 Sunday morning after she lost control and drove off the road.

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) says that the call came in at 7:53 a.m. and that the driver had to be extracted from the car.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities believe that the driver suffered from a medical condition that caused her to drive off the road.

The crash is still under investigation.

