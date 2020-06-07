1 dead after Cedarville crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A 61-year-old woman died in a car accident on US 42 Sunday morning after she lost control and drove off the road.

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) says that the call came in at 7:53 a.m. and that the driver had to be extracted from the car.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities believe that the driver suffered from a medical condition that caused her to drive off the road.

The crash is still under investigation.

2 NEWS will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS