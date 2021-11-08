MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash has closed lanes on Ohio I-75 Northbound on Monday morning.

On November 8, not long before 10 am, crews responded to a car crash on I-75 near Lyons Road and the exit for I-675. Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that one person has died in the accident.

Traffic cameras show that the middle and right lanes have been closed, but traffic can still pass in the far left lane.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said it is managing the investigation. No cause for the accident has been released at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will update it as we receive more information.