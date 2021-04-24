83-year-old man dies in crash at SR 571 and 201 in Bethel Twp.

Bethel Twp., Ohio (WDTN) – One person has died after a crash on State Route 571 and 201 in Bethel Twp.

Police were called to the scene of a two-car accident just after 1 p.m. Saturday. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said one vehicle ran a stop sign and crashed into another car heading east on S.R. 571

Both drivers were transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

According to our partners at Miami Valley Today, 83-year-old Warren Heller from Troy died at the scene.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

