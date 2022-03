TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A fatal crash occurred in Trotwood on Tuesday, March 29.

According to authorities at the scene of the crash, the coroner was called to the scene of a crash in Trotwood.

The crash happened on Shiloh Springs Road and Denlinger Road sometime Tuesday morning.

It is unknown at this time what led up to the crash or if anyone else is injured.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will update this story when more information is available.