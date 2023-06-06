DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — After a first day that saw her ex-husband testify, the trial of Abby Michaels continues Tuesday at the Montgomery County Courthouse.

Michaels has pleaded not guilty to six counts of murder and three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide in a St. Patrick’s Day 2019 head-on collision that killed a mother and father and their 10-year-old daughter.

Witnesses reported that Michaels was driving on the wrong side of I-75 when the crash occurred.

The trial is set to resume at 9 a.m. 2 NEWS’ Sarah Bean will once again be providing updates.

Good morning! We're at the Montgomery County Courthouse for Day 2 of the Abby Michaels trial. (Thread) pic.twitter.com/8klvSLEOcf — WDTN (@WDTN) June 6, 2023

Russel Uptegrove, Hamilton County Coroner, has been called to the stand. Uptegrove performed the autopsies on the family killed in the crash on St. Patrick's Day 2019. — WDTN (@WDTN) June 6, 2023