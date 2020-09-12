Fashion boutique in downtown Dayton opens with unique styles and hope for entrepreneurs during pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The opening of Vidia’s Closet on St. Claire Street in Downtown Dayton is a beacon of hope for businesses during the pandemic.

Vidia’s Closet owner, Davia Allen, says that the pandemic pushed her to hustle harder for her dream of opening her own business.

“A lot of my sales went up during COVID, because I hustled more and I put more into my business during COVID,” said Allen.

Two years after starting her fashion business online, Allen is now able to open a brick and mortar store in Downtown Dayton.

Her store is inspired by her travel and fashion loving sister Vidia, who passed away suddenly in 2013.

Over the weekend, the store had two grand openings to welcome customers to their new fashion forward shop.

“We always wanted to be able to bring something back to our city,” said Davia of her sister, Vidia. “That was something that we enjoyed doing together.”

Now Allen’s store is the sixth woman owned business on st. Claire street ,opening the door for more minority and women owned businesses in Downtown Dayton and showing that growth is possible despite the current pandemic.

“This is a place where entrepreneurs go [when] they’ve got a plan and more importantly they have a dream,” said Sandy Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership. “And they can make it happen right here downtown.”